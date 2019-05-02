Surf therapy for children in the UK
For the first time in the UK, doctors can prescribe surfing for children living in Devon and Cornwall who are suffering with poor mental health.

The wave project, a surf therapy charity, has been given nearly three hundred thousand pounds to provide the help.

