From surviving a quake to meeting your hero

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
From surviving an earthquake to meeting your hero
Man City fan Rizky survived last year's Indonesian earthquake which killed almost 2,000 people.
He had been watching the football highlights when disaster struck.
Now, the 12-year-old is getting on a plane for the first time to see his beloved team play.
-
07 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window