Milkshake thrown over Tommy Robinson
Tommy Robinson: Milkshake thrown over Mr Robinson

Mr Robinson, who is standing as a candidate for the European Parliament, had a milkshake thrown over him in Warrington town centre.

The founder of the English Defence League was campaigning for the upcoming elections when the incident happened.

  • 03 May 2019
