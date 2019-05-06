Media player
Prince Harry announces birth of baby boy
The Duke of Sussex said he was "absolutely thrilled" with the birth of his first child – but is yet to announce a name.
He said the Duchess of Sussex is also doing well.
- Read more: Latest updates as royal baby born
06 May 2019
