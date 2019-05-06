Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Royal baby: 'Harry was a little jealous of his brother'
The Duke of Sussex has announced the birth of his baby son, who will be seventh in line to the throne.
He says he and the Duchess of Sussex are "absolutely thrilled".
BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell says Prince Harry had "really, really wanted to start a family" – and is "good with children."
- Read more: Duchess of Sussex gives birth to boy
-
06 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window