Royal baby: How Meghan and Harry did it their way
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very used to being the centre of attention, and wanted the birth of their first child to be private.
Somehow, despite various royal traditions, that is what they managed to achieve.
Journalists who were used to agonising waits outside hospital, this time - rather suddenly - got Prince Harry himself.
07 May 2019
