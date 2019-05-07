Lidington: EU elections will go ahead

Media player
Brexit: European elections will go ahead, says senior minister
The prime minister's de facto deputy, David Lidington, says that "regrettably", the Brexit process will not finish in time to avoid the UK having to take part in European Parliament elections.
He said the government would be "redoubling" its efforts to make sure the delay to Brexit was "as short as possible".
"Ideally, we'd like to be in the situation where those MEPs never have to take their seats," he added.
07 May 2019
