'It can be construed as torture'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'It can be construed as torture'

A man who lives with chronic and excruciating pain has begun a fresh legal challenge to the law that criminalises assisted suicide.

Paul Lamb wants to make assisted dying legal for those like him, and the terminally ill.

  • 07 May 2019
Go to next video: 'Law needs to change' on assisted dying