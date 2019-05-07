Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Can you do an interview on a rollercoaster?
The BBC's Simon McCoy had to hold on tight when he spoke to Michael Cole, who owns the 70-year old snail ride in Great Yarmouth.
-
07 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window