A royal baby called Blaze?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

A royal baby called Blaze?

These school children told BBC Newsround what they think Harry and Meghan's new boy should be called?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son was born early morning on the 6th of May, 2019 and weighs 7lbs and 3oz.

  • 08 May 2019
Go to next video: Prince Harry announces birth of baby boy