Prince Charles: UK and Germany 'need each other'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Prince Charles: Germany and UK 'need each other'

Prince Charles has said UK-German relations "must endure" and the two countries "need each other".

In a speech at an event marking the Queen's birthday in Berlin, he described Germany as the UK's "natural partner".

He recognised that with Brexit still at an impasse, relations between the two countries were "in transition".

  • 07 May 2019