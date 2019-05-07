Prince Charles: UK and Germany 'need each other'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Prince Charles: Germany and UK 'need each other'
Prince Charles has said UK-German relations "must endure" and the two countries "need each other".
In a speech at an event marking the Queen's birthday in Berlin, he described Germany as the UK's "natural partner".
He recognised that with Brexit still at an impasse, relations between the two countries were "in transition".
-
07 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window