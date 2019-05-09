'I became completely withdrawn after rape'

Media player
Male survivors of childhood sexual abuse within the black community are being let down by the government, the chairman of a group of MPs has said.
Chris - not his real name - describes how he was raped aged 11 - and did not tell anyone.
09 May 2019
