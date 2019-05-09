'Nothing we could do to make building owners pay'
Video

Government to foot £200m bill to replace Grenfell-type cladding on private flats

Housing Secretary James Brokenshire had previously said the bill should be footed by the owners, not the taxpayer.

But campaigners say getting building owners to pay for the new cladding had been extremely difficult.

Rachel Loudain from the UK Cladding Action Group told the BBC: "There was nothing we could do to ensure building owners would pay."

