Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dangerous cladding: 'The stress is insurmountable for us'
Alex Di Giuseppe lives in a housing block with unsafe cladding in Manchester. He told the BBC he welcomed the government's fund of £200m to replace Grenfell Tower-type cladding on about 150 private blocks in England but more needed to be done. Mr Di Giuseppe described the stressed of living in an affected building as "insurmountable".
09 May 2019
