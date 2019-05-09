'The stress is insurmountable for us'
Dangerous cladding: 'The stress is insurmountable for us'

Alex Di Giuseppe lives in a housing block with unsafe cladding in Manchester. He told the BBC he welcomed the government's fund of £200m to replace Grenfell Tower-type cladding on about 150 private blocks in England but more needed to be done. Mr Di Giuseppe described the stressed of living in an affected building as "insurmountable".

