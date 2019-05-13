Why I chalk catcalls on the pavement

Media player
The woman who chalks catcalls on the pavement
Around the world, women are chalking catcalls on the pavement at the place they happened.
Photographs of the words are posted on Instagram accounts, telling the stories of the street harassment women face.
Farah Bennis runs the catcalls of London account, which she started after seeing catcalls of New York City, the first of these accounts.
She told BBC Minute that she wants to highlight the abuse and hopes it will stop men catcalling.
Content warning: Contains descriptions of sexual harassment and assault.
Video Journalist: Mark Sedgwick
13 May 2019
