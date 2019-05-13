Beauty queen detective

Video

Nicola Floss is a detective in the police - and she's also a beauty queen.

She's competed in several beauty pageants and says they have helped her find confidence; she says pageants are "needed and necessary".

"To the people who say that pageants are archaic and superficial, I would invite them to come down and watch one. It really is a sisterhood", she told the BBC.

Hear more of Nicola's story on The Why Factor.