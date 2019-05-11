Dog's joy as owner, 96, comes home
Joyful reunion as dog welcomes owner, 96, back from hospital

After spending 16 days in hospital Feliks Oszczyk, 96, came home.

His dog Ben, who has been raised by the family since he was one, couldn't hide how much he'd missed him.

The video was shared by Feliks's granddaughter Jane Ravenhill.

