Injured military using CGI and motion capture for rehab
Flight Lieutenant Nathan Jones injured his back in a flight accident five years ago.
Three operations later, he has only just stopped using a walking stick.
CGI and motion capture allows the medical team at Stanford Hall, Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre which has replaced Headley Court, to show Nathan which muscles are being used.
Emma Barnett is broadcasting live from Stanford Hall on BBC Radio 5 Live on 14 May 2019 - click here to listen on BBC Sounds.
14 May 2019
