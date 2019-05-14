Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Huawei: 'Chinese government doesn't control us'
Huawei's vice president for western Europe has insisted that the telecommunications company is not controlled by the Chinese government.
Tim Watkins told the Today programme that Huawei is a private company and not obligated to hand over customer data and intelligence to any government.
It comes after concerns over plans to allow Chinese telecoms giant Huawei to help build the UK's 5G network.
-
14 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window