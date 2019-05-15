Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'My children come home with injuries'
At least four children have been killed in the last five years by a parent with a known history of violence, after a family court ordered they have access to their child, the Victoria Derbyshire programme has found.
One mother described how her abusive ex-partner was granted unsupervised access to their children.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 BST - and see more of our stories here.
-
15 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window