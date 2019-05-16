Ex-offender criticises probation service

Video

A former prisoner who wants to "do something with his life" tells Today he wants more support.

He says staff are overworked and "it's become more about hitting targets" which means there is less time with a probation worker.

The supervision of all offenders on probation in England and Wales is being put back in the public sector after a series of failings with the part-privatisation of the system.

Justice Secretary David Gauke said he recognised that "the system isn't working" and renationalisation was the best way to reduce reoffending and rehabilitate people.