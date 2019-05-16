'Probation service failed me'
Probation service led ex-offender to fall back into crime

A former criminal who has been on probation says the service led him back into a life of crime.

Speaking on the Victoria Derbyshire Programme, Roger Mann said: "It got to the point where I thought, 'what's actually the point in going to probation? It doesn't actually do anything for me'."

  • 16 May 2019