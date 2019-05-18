Finding mum after 30 years

Video

Amar was brought to the UK from Iraq as an orphaned child with terrible burns, following a napalm attack by Saddam Hussein's forces.

When the spotlight faded he settled into a quiet life without his family in Devon, but then years later, he received a mysterious message from a stranger, saying his mother was looking for him.

BBC reporter Jon Kay follows Amar's story as he re-discovers his family.

Watch his full story on Panorama: The Iraqi Orphan: 30 Lost Years