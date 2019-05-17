'It feels like we're stuck in 2017'

Video

The parents of Saffie Roussos, the youngest victim of the Manchester Arena attack, have spoken of their struggle and criticised the government.

Her mother Lisa, who was badly injured, and her father Andrew, were offered £5,500 each in the compensation scheme.

"It's a complete insult," she told the BBC.

Ms Roussos is taking part in the Great Manchester Run, planning to walk the 10K route, alongside members of the medical team who have looked after her.

She is taking part to support a charity she launched with her husband which will help victims of terrorism.