'We want the ultimate girl squad'

Two women say they want to set up "the ultimate girl group" to help other women in Middlesbrough make new friends.

Jordanne McMullan, 27, and Aimee Franks, 26, set up Sheesiders and use social media to arrange social events where women can escape "toxic friendships" and meet in a "safe space".

This video was created as part of We Are Middlesbrough - a BBC project with people of the town to tell the stories that matter to them.

