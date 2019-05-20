Royal children play in Kate's garden
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Royal children play in Duchess of Cambridge's garden

Royal children George, Charlotte and Louis have been playing in a garden designed by their mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, for the Chelsea Flower Show.

The garden – entitled 'Back to Nature' – will be unveiled at the event in London on Tuesday.

The space includes a tree house, waterfall, rustic den and a campfire as well as tree stumps, stepping stones and a hollow log for children to play on.

The duchess's woodland wilderness plot forms part of her work on early childhood development.

  • 20 May 2019
Go to next video: Prince George photographs released