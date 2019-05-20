The moment Farage hit by milkshake

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nigel Farage: Milkshake thrown at Brexit Party leader
New footage has emerged showing the moment Nigel Farage had milkshake thrown at him during a campaign walkabout.
The Brexit Party leader had just given a short speech in Newcastle as part of a tour of the country ahead of the European elections.
A man was taken away by a police community support officer and later seen in handcuffs.
20 May 2019
