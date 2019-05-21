Media player
Facial recognition: 'Law has not caught up with technology'
Ed Bridges, whose image was taken while he was shopping in Cardiff, is bringing the first major legal challenge against police use of automated facial recognition surveillance.
South Wales Police defends its use of the tool.
21 May 2019
