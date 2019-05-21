Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ex-Formula 1 driver John Watson pays tribute to Niki Lauda
A former British Formula 1 driver has paid tribute to Niki Lauda - the three-time Formula 1 world champion who has died at the age of 70.
John Watson told the Today programme Lauda was "a great champion".
-
21 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window