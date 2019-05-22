Politicians and the perils of projectiles
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Politicians and the perils of projectiles

Cats, shoes, eggs and milkshakes - why people throw things at politicians.

From John Prescott to Viscount Castlereagh, Nigel Farage follows a long line of politicians who have had objects thrown at them.

Dr Matt Clement, a criminologist at the University of Exeter, charts the history.

  • 22 May 2019
Go to next video: The moment Farage hit by milkshake