Sharron Davies on trans women in sport

Transgender athletes could "potentially game the system" by competing in women's sports when they have a male sex advantage, the former British swimming champion Sharron Davies has said.

She told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur that at an elite level the performance gap between men and women could be 10% to 20% and that this "potential benefit" cannot be ignored.

In 2016 the International Olympic Committee introduced new guidelines allowing athletes transitioning from female to male to participate without restrictions.

Male to female competitors, however, are required to have kept their levels of testosterone - a hormone that increases muscle mass - below a certain level for at least 12 months.

