'You don't have to look over your shoulder'
'You don't have to look over your shoulder'

Hundreds of British teenagers are being sent by their parents to East Africa to avoid knife crime in the UK, representatives of the Somali community say.

Jamal Hassan stayed in Kenya as a teenager and now mentors young men.

  • 28 May 2019