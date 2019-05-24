Meet #HotSoundGuy

Video

The sound operators who set up the podium for Prime Minister's speeches normally don't get much attention. But twitter was quick to comment on #HotSoundGuy.

Theresa May announced she would step down on 7 June.

Some joked the sound man should be our country's next leader.

