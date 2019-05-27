Queen Victoria as you've never seen her before
Video

High-quality film of Queen Victoria on her last trip to Ireland has been rediscovered. The monarch can be seen smiling and nodding and can even be seen wearing sunglasses.

  • 27 May 2019