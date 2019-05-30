Climbing Ben Nevis at night to get on air
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How a BBC correspondent climbed Ben Nevis in the dark to get on air

Most people would hope to be tucked up in bed by midnight on a weekday and not just starting to climb Britain's highest mountain, Ben Nevis.

But our Scotland correspondent, James Shaw, did just that so he could broadcast live from the summit for the BBC Breakfast.

His journey to the top was filmed, and shows it isn't an easy climb.

  • 30 May 2019
Go to next video: Ben Nevis: How high now?