Float trick 'saved surfer's life'

Video

A surfer says relaxing and floating saved her life after getting into difficulty in the sea.

Ruth Osborn said she initially panicked after the leash of her surfboard broke leaving her stranded in the sea off Perranporth.

But she recalled a lifeguard's advice to relax and float which she claimed saved her life.

The RNLI is urging everyone to be aware of the float technique after it revealed 128 people died in the UK's coastal waters in 2018.