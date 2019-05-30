Float trick 'saved surfer's life'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cornwall surfer says RNLI technique saved her life
A surfer says relaxing and floating saved her life after getting into difficulty in the sea.
Ruth Osborn said she initially panicked after the leash of her surfboard broke leaving her stranded in the sea off Perranporth.
But she recalled a lifeguard's advice to relax and float which she claimed saved her life.
The RNLI is urging everyone to be aware of the float technique after it revealed 128 people died in the UK's coastal waters in 2018.
-
30 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window