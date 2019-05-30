Rape victims' therapy guidance 'cruel'

Video

Current guidance on whether rape victims should receive therapy is "cruel" and discourages people from seeking counselling, a charity has said.

Labour has called for a review of the CPS guidance, which states complainants should avoid discussing details of their abuse with a therapist while a trial is ongoing, and that therapy notes could be used as evidence in court.

Rebecca Hitchen, campaign manager for End Violence Against Women, told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme the guidance was just "one of many other injustices that survivors are having to experience".