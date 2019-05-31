Media player
Shamima Begum 'groomed' by IS - family lawyer
The lawyer representing Shamima Begum's family made the statement in a letter to the home secretary.
In the letter to Sajid Javid, lawyer Tasnime Akunjee also accuses UK authorities of failing to protect the teenager and asks the home secretary to reconsider an earlier decision to revoke her citizenship.
She left the UK for Syria as a 15-year-old, alongside two fellow pupils from Bethnal Green Academy in 2015.
Earlier this year, Shamima Begum was found heavily pregnant in a Syrian refugee camp by a Times journalist.
31 May 2019
