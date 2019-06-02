Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US ambassador Woody Johnson on US food: ''If the British people like it, they can buy it'
The US ambassador to the UK, Woody Johnson, has told the BBC's Andrew Marr that the US is already considering trade deals post-Brexit.
He said that all areas of the economy, including the NHS and agriculture, would be “on the table” in any future US-UK negotiations.
Questioned over concerns regarding US food standards, Mr Johnson said British people could make their own choice about buying American products.
02 Jun 2019
