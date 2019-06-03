Media player
Trumps lay wreath in Westminster Abbey
US president Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump laid a wreath at the grave of the unknown warrior in Westminster Abbey during the first day of their UK state visit.
- Read more: Queen welcomes President Trump to palace
- Live updates: Latest as Trump lays wreath at Westminster Abbey
03 Jun 2019
