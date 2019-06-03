Media player
Jeremy Hunt: 'Inappropriate for Labour to boycott Trump'
Asked about what he thought of President Trump's tweets about Sadiq Khan, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said: "I actually agree with him that it's totally inappropriate for the Labour Party to be boycotting this incredibly important visit. This is the President of the United States."
Mr Hunt added that the visit and what it represents should be "above party politics".
Moments before Air Force One landed at Stansted, Mr Trump tweeted that the Mayor of London was a "stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London".
03 Jun 2019
