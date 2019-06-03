Video

As Ramadan draws to a close, some Muslims around the world are spending the final days in solitude inside a mosque.

It's a practice known as Itikaf - a spiritual retreat in which a worshipper spends the last ten days of Ramadan in solitude.

Today programme's Atif Rashid spoke with 23-year-old medical student Saad Lakhani who was taking part for the seventh time in Birmingham Central Mosque.

