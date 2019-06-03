What happened on day one of Trump's visit
Donald Trump state visit: What happened on day one

A state banquet, a tour of Westminster Abbey, tea with Prince Charles and lunch with the Queen.

Here's what happened on day one of Donald Trump's state visit to the UK (tweets not included).

  • 03 Jun 2019
