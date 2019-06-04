Inside Britain's top secret laboratory

Video

Welcome to Britain's top secret laboratory where defences against chemical weapons, ballistics, explosives and cyber-security are researched.

The BBC was given access inside Porton Down to see what the highly secretive facility was like and, for the first time, entered a cleansed version of level four laboratory. This level is where the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory team analyse some of the world’s deadliest viruses - Ebola and Marburg.

Frank Gardner, the BBC’s security correspondent, went to meet one of the scientists working there.

Video Journalist: Samantha Everett

