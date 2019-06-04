Trump arrives for talks with PM at No 10

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
President Trump arrives for talks with PM May at Downing Street
The US president is meeting with Theresa May just days before she resigns as PM.
Donald Trump has suggested that the US is ready to do a post-Brexit trade deal with the UK.
Theresa May is set to resign as PM on 7 June after the conclusion of the US president's state visit.
04 Jun 2019
