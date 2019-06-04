Media player
Trump: 'NHS on the table in US-UK trade deal'
Speaking at a joint press conference, US President Donald Trump said the National Health Service would form part of negotiations over a possible future trade deal between the UK and US.
"When you're dealing in trade, everything is on the table," he said.
The president's comments come after the US ambassador to the UK, Woody Johnson, told the BBC's Marr programme that the United States would seek business access to the NHS as part of trade negotiations after Brexit.
04 Jun 2019
