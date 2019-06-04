Trump: UK will get 'phenomenal' trade deal

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump UK visit: US committed to 'a phenomenal trade deal'
Speaking at a joint press conference, US President Donald Trump has said the US is committed to making a "phenomenal" trade deal with the UK, as it leaves the EU.
Mr Trump claimed there was potential for an agreement to double or even triple trade between the two nations after Brexit.
-
04 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window