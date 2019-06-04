Trump: UK will get 'phenomenal' trade deal
Trump UK visit: US committed to 'a phenomenal trade deal'

Speaking at a joint press conference, US President Donald Trump has said the US is committed to making a "phenomenal" trade deal with the UK, as it leaves the EU.

Mr Trump claimed there was potential for an agreement to double or even triple trade between the two nations after Brexit.

