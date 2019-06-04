'Perhaps you won't be given the credit that you deserve'
Trump to May: 'Perhaps you won't be given the credit that you deserve'

Speaking at a joint press conference, US President Donald Trump praised Theresa May for her Brexit deal.

He also repeated the suggestion he made last year, saying he would have "sued the EU".

