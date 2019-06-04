Trump in the UK: Day two
Video

Donald Trump state visit: What happened on day two

Although there were no firm commitments to the future President Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May discussed defence, Brexit and who Mrs May's successor could be.

President Trump took the opportunity to say farewell and said it was a "true honour" to have worked with her.

Here's everything you need to know.

  • 04 Jun 2019
