Trump in the UK: Day two

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Donald Trump state visit: What happened on day two
Although there were no firm commitments to the future President Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May discussed defence, Brexit and who Mrs May's successor could be.
President Trump took the opportunity to say farewell and said it was a "true honour" to have worked with her.
Here's everything you need to know.
-
04 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window