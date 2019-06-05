Tory leadership candidates 'misleading' voters

Media player
Tory leadership race: Candidates misleading voters, says Stewart
The Conservative leadership candidate Rory Stewart has strongly criticised Boris Johnson and other candidates for "misleading" voters over Brexit.
Mr Stewart told BBC Radio 5 Live there was "not the slightest hope" of securing a revised Brexit deal from the EU by 31 October - as Mr Johnson has promised.
He also said there was no chance of taking the UK out of the EU without a deal as Parliament would not allow it.
05 Jun 2019
