Tory leadership candidates 'misleading' voters
The Conservative leadership candidate Rory Stewart has strongly criticised Boris Johnson and other candidates for "misleading" voters over Brexit.

Mr Stewart told BBC Radio 5 Live there was "not the slightest hope" of securing a revised Brexit deal from the EU by 31 October - as Mr Johnson has promised.

He also said there was no chance of taking the UK out of the EU without a deal as Parliament would not allow it.

  • 05 Jun 2019